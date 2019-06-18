 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Sundae Driver

Sundae Driver

by Ilera Healthcare

About this product

Sundae Driver is a smooth and creamy cross of FPOG and Grape Pie. Flower is light green in color with purple accents and come drenched in trichomes. Indica. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Ocimene, Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene.

Xuhc420

OMG I'm in love! Sweet tasting with hints of berries/grapes almost like the good ol' grand daddy purp and the fruity pebble kush. I definitely will need to get some more of this!

About this strain

Grape Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Grape Cookies by Pisces Genetics is the rich indica-dominant cross between Forum Girl Scout Cookies and Grape Kush. With strong OG elements on one side, complex floral terpenes on the other, and flavors of sweet berry and grape throughout, this strain is a knockout. The frosted buds exhibit hints of lavender, rose, grape, that morph into subtle fuel and red wine on the exhale. 

About this brand

Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the patients we serve by providing unique medical marijuana solutions. That mission guides the way we grow, process and formulate our products.