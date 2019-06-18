Xuhc420
on June 18th, 2019
OMG I'm in love! Sweet tasting with hints of berries/grapes almost like the good ol' grand daddy purp and the fruity pebble kush. I definitely will need to get some more of this!
Sundae Driver is a smooth and creamy cross of FPOG and Grape Pie. Flower is light green in color with purple accents and come drenched in trichomes. Indica. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Ocimene, Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene.
Grape Cookies by Pisces Genetics is the rich indica-dominant cross between Forum Girl Scout Cookies and Grape Kush. With strong OG elements on one side, complex floral terpenes on the other, and flavors of sweet berry and grape throughout, this strain is a knockout. The frosted buds exhibit hints of lavender, rose, grape, that morph into subtle fuel and red wine on the exhale.