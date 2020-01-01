Ray Charles RSO 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Grown by Canadian LP Leafs By Snoop, Sunset is a THC powerhouse with heavily physical effects. Expect buds to be dark green in color with heavy trichome production. Flavors are earthy and spicy, bringing about euphorically sedative effects. Lovers of couchlock strains or any patients seeking relief from anxiety and/or pain should definitely give Sunset a try.