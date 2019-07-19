 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Tahoe OG

by Ilera Healthcare

Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Indica/Hybrid. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene.

ActuallyACat

I love Tahoe! Very relaxing and helps alleviate my migraines and other pain. Great if you need to boost your appetite, too. The price is fitting for the quality.

  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Tahoe OG is the perfect rainy day strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.

Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the patients we serve by providing unique medical marijuana solutions. That mission guides the way we grow, process and formulate our products.