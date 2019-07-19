ActuallyACat
on July 19th, 2019
I love Tahoe! Very relaxing and helps alleviate my migraines and other pain. Great if you need to boost your appetite, too. The price is fitting for the quality.
Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Indica/Hybrid. THC: 12-22%. Top Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene.
Tahoe OG is the perfect rainy day strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.