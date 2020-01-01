 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Tiger's Milk Shatter 1g

by Ilera Healthcare

Ilera Healthcare Concentrates Solvent Tiger's Milk Shatter 1g

Cannabinoids

THC
79.0%
CBD
0.0%
$80.00
About this product

About this strain

Tiger's Milk

Tiger's Milk

Tiger’s Milk by Bodhi Seeds is a powerful indica-dominant strain that descends from Bubba Kush and Appalachia. Initially, Tiger’s Milk hits with intense cerebral euphoria, an experience described by its breeders as being borderline psychedelic. Tapering down to restful relaxation over time, this indica is commonly looked to for its pain-relieving and sleepy qualities. Its aroma is a complex mix of earthy notes, led by hints of sweet honey and hashy spice

About this brand

Ilera Healthcare Logo
Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the patients we serve by providing unique medical marijuana solutions. That mission guides the way we grow, process and formulate our products.