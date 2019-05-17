jam5118 on April 25th, 2019

Perfect for what it is. I picked this up at Maitri in Pittsburgh on the 4/20 sale and have really enjoyed it. On its own it is a nice light head high with very pronounced body relief. I also like to mix a little in with other strains in my vaporizer to add some CBD content and find it adds a nice extra layer without clouding the effects of the other strain.