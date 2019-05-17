Kristenmarie1987
on May 17th, 2019
Helps alot with my systemic inflammatory disease, and the autoimmune disease, I ditched the narcotics and opt for a mix of this and Ecto Cooler, works every time. And I need to keep up with a 5 year old
Yellow-tinted buds hide under a sheath of crystal trichomes and carry a lemon-pine scent. High CBD. THC: 5-10%. CBD: 10-15%. Top Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene.
on April 25th, 2019
Perfect for what it is. I picked this up at Maitri in Pittsburgh on the 4/20 sale and have really enjoyed it. On its own it is a nice light head high with very pronounced body relief. I also like to mix a little in with other strains in my vaporizer to add some CBD content and find it adds a nice extra layer without clouding the effects of the other strain.
CBD OG by Cali Connection comes in two unique CBD-rich phenotypes with two different genetic pairings. Regular seeds were created by crossing Lion’s Tabernacle and SFV OG IBL, and Cali Connection’s feminized seeds combine genetics from Lion’s Tabernacle and Tahoe OG S1. This strain won “Best CBD Flower” at the 2015 NorCal High Times Cannabis Cup. It has a 60-68 day flowering time and offers abundant yields.