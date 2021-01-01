 Loading…

About this product

Top Reported Strain Effects: Happy, Creative, Euphoric Top Reported Strain Flavors: Diesel, Earthy, Chemical Terpene Profile: terpinolene, beta-caryophyllene, beta-myrcene A happy mix of Ghost Train Haze x East Coast Sour Diesel. Hop aboard the train and allow this mellow strain to keep you chugging along all day! This hybrid strain really encapsulates the entourage effect bringing together a great mix of myrcene, terpinolene, and pinene. With a strong stress reliever in its terpene and cannabinoid profile, this earthy cultivar keeps your mood up and smiles-a-plenty. Diesel is an iconic cannabis variety thought to be a cross between Afghani and Mexican landrace strains. This sativa-leaning strain is reportedly another phenotype of the original Chemdawg 91, though its true origins remain a mystery. According to Seedism, which carries its own version of Diesel, the strain has an intense aroma of grapefruit and lemon that translates into a fruity flavor with hashish undertones. Keyword: Flower, Chemical, Creative, Diesel, Earthy, Euphoric, Happy, Hybrid

ILLICIT works with local advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis use into the mainstream. The data doesn’t lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we work to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask: Why is cannabis illicit? We believe Missouri and the United States as a whole have reached an important tipping point in our collective consciousness, and what was once illicit will be a new beginning. Remember - while you're enjoying the freedom to enjoy medical cannabis responsibly, thousands of POWs are still trapped behind bars for doing the same thing. Our website is coming soon! In the meantime check out Last Prisoner Project at https://www.lastprisonerproject.org/ and Canna Convict Project at https://cannaconvictproject.com/ to see how you can help.

