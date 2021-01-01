Sunshine #4
by SunMed Growers
3.5 grams
$25.00
Pickup 49.0 miles away
Top Reported Strain Effects: Happy, Creative, Euphoric Top Reported Strain Flavors: Diesel, Earthy, Chemical Terpene Profile: terpinolene, beta-caryophyllene, beta-myrcene A happy mix of Ghost Train Haze x East Coast Sour Diesel. Hop aboard the train and allow this mellow strain to keep you chugging along all day! This hybrid strain really encapsulates the entourage effect bringing together a great mix of myrcene, terpinolene, and pinene. With a strong stress reliever in its terpene and cannabinoid profile, this earthy cultivar keeps your mood up and smiles-a-plenty. Diesel is an iconic cannabis variety thought to be a cross between Afghani and Mexican landrace strains. This sativa-leaning strain is reportedly another phenotype of the original Chemdawg 91, though its true origins remain a mystery. According to Seedism, which carries its own version of Diesel, the strain has an intense aroma of grapefruit and lemon that translates into a fruity flavor with hashish undertones. Keyword: Flower, Chemical, Creative, Diesel, Earthy, Euphoric, Happy, Hybrid
