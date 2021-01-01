 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Gelato

Gelato

by Illicit

Write a review
Illicit Cannabis Flower Gelato
Illicit Cannabis Flower Gelato

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Uplifted Top Reported Strain Flavors: Berry, Earthy, Diesel Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, and Linalool Gelato is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria Gelato is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, named in homage to its sweet aroma. Also known as Larry Bird, Gelato (#33) was first cultivated in Northern California's Bay Area and is derived from a deep bank of genetics created by the Cookie Family, the Sherbinskis family, and cultivator Mario Guzman. The cultivators parted ways following its creation, and the cultivator who possesses the most “stable version” of Gelato genetics is up for debate. Cookies cultivate a few phenotypes and descendants of the strain named Gelato #42, Dolce Gelato, and a sun-grown Gelato. Sherbinskis grows four stabilized Gelato phenotypes in its rotation as well: Gelato #41 (Bacio Gelato), Gelato #43 (Gello Gelato), Gelato #47 (Mochi Gelato), and Gelato #49 (Acai Berry Gelato). Per Sherbinskis, the #33 phenotype is no longer in cultivation.

About this brand

Illicit Logo
ILLICIT works with local advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis use into the mainstream. The data doesn’t lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we work to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask: Why is cannabis illicit? We believe Missouri and the United States as a whole have reached an important tipping point in our collective consciousness, and what was once illicit will be a new beginning. Remember - while you're enjoying the freedom to enjoy medical cannabis responsibly, thousands of POWs are still trapped behind bars for doing the same thing. Our website is coming soon! In the meantime check out Last Prisoner Project at https://www.lastprisonerproject.org/ and Canna Convict Project at https://cannaconvictproject.com/ to see how you can help.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review