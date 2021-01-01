About this product

Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Uplifted Top Reported Strain Flavors: Earthy, Pungent, Diesel Terpene Profile: beta-caryophyllene, beta myrcene, limonene GMO Cookies, (aka Garlic Cookies) is a powerful indica marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog with GSC. This strain produces relaxing effects you can feel through your body while your mind retains focus. GMO Cookies is loved for its ability to relieve stress and aches without total sedation. GMO Cookies features aromas like diesel, coffee, and fruit. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain. Contrary to what you might think, GMO Cookies is not a genetically modified organism but a cross between Chemdawg D and a GSC (formerly Girl Scout Cookies) Forum cut. Also known as GMO or Garlic Cookies, GMO Cookies has been attributed to the breeder Mamiko Seeds, but this skunky phenotype has also been said to have been discovered by a breeder named skunkmasterflex. While Mamiko seems to have called it just GMO, dispensaries were understandably wary of having that "GMO" label on their shelves and went with Garlic Cookies instead. GMO Cookies is said to carry a flavor of garlic, mushroom, and onion that descends from its Chemdawg lineage. Divine Genetics also has a strain that's a cross of Chemdawg #4 and GSC that it calls Chem Cookies. Despite the similar genetics, it appears to be a different strain with different phenotypes for both parents, although it's worth noting that some people do confuse two strains. GMO Cookies is said to produce olive-green buds with bits of purple and orange blanketed by a mantle of trichomes.