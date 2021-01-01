 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. San Fernando Valley OG

San Fernando Valley OG

by Illicit

Write a review
Illicit Cannabis Flower San Fernando Valley OG
Illicit Cannabis Flower San Fernando Valley OG
Illicit Cannabis Flower San Fernando Valley OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric Top Reported Strain Flavors: Earthy, Lemon, Citrus Terpene Profile: myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene SFV OG - or San Fernando Valley OG - began as a phenotype of OG Kush. A grower named Swerve at Cali Connection Farms in Southern California’s San Fernando Valley bred it with an Afghani from Homegrown Fantaseeds. The resulting strain takes its initials from its parent strain, as well as the abbreviated location of its seed bank. Breeders created the strain after selecting OG Kush for its earthy, lemony smell and sedating properties, which are the result of high levels of myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene. The strain took 3rd place in the Indica category at the High Times Cannabis Cup in Amsterdam in 2012, and 1st place at the Denver Cannabis Cup that same year. Keywords: Flower, Caryophyllene, Citrus, Earthy, Euphoric, Happy, Lemon, Limonene, Myrcene, Pine, Relaxed, SFV OG, THC, THC-Dominant, THCA

About this brand

Illicit Logo
ILLICIT works with local advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis use into the mainstream. The data doesn’t lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we work to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask: Why is cannabis illicit? We believe Missouri and the United States as a whole have reached an important tipping point in our collective consciousness, and what was once illicit will be a new beginning. Remember - while you're enjoying the freedom to enjoy medical cannabis responsibly, thousands of POWs are still trapped behind bars for doing the same thing. Our website is coming soon! In the meantime check out Last Prisoner Project at https://www.lastprisonerproject.org/ and Canna Convict Project at https://cannaconvictproject.com/ to see how you can help.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review