About this product

Illuminent CBD Isolate products are a favorite for many due to the availability of highly concentrated, pure CBD. Derived from American grown and harvested industrial hemp, Illuminent CBD Isolate products undergo a specialized process to isolate the CBD molecule. Our CBD Isolate is lab tested to ensure our customers receive high quality CBD in its purest form. Illuminent CBD tinctures are for sublingual use. This method of delivery is fast-acting, and can be absorbed quickly into the bloodstream via capillaries under the tongue. Illuminent CBD tinctures come in many delicious flavors that can be incorporated into your daily routine. You can even try adding these tinctures to your favorite coffee or recipe! Product Facts Product Flavor: Fresh Spearmint Isolate Bottle Strength: 1500 milligrams (MG) Bottle Size: 30 milliliter (mL) Suggested Serving Size: 0.50 milliliters or ½ dropper CBD Per Serving: 25 milligrams (MG) Total Servings: Approximately 60 Extraction Method: CO2 Product Ingredients: USA Grown and Harvested Hemp Derived High Potency Isolate CBD, Medium-chain triglyceride Oil (MCT-Oil), Natural Flavoring Suggested Use: Place desired dosage under the tongue for at least 60 seconds and then swallow.