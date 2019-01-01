About this product

Pets have “ruff” days too! Illuminent CBD Pet Tincture offers 300mg high quality CBD per bottle to help keep your pets stress free. We even added glucosamine to the mix for additional joint and muscle support, aiding in healthy and happy aging! With a fan favorite flavor like peanut butter… What’s not to love? Give it a try and watch your best trick become your pet’s favorite treat. Check out our video! Contains: 1 x 300MG CBD Bottle 1 x 1mL Disposable Syringe 1 x Dosage Chart Magnet Strength: 300MG of CBD/30mL bottle Therapeutic Serving Suggestion: 1MG/ 10lb Allergy Alert: This product may contain trace amounts of peanuts. Illuminent Glucosamine is not derived from shellfish Ingredients: High Potency Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Medium-Chain Triglyceride Oil (MCT Oil) derived from coconuts, 500MG Vegan Glucosamine, Natural Flavoring