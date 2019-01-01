About this product
With our proprietary blend, we have used only the highest grade industrial hemp derived whole plant CBD oil with our Kosher, USP Certified, Vegetable Glycerin. To enhance this product, we have infused our vape oils with strain-specific cannabis-derived terpenes to create a synergistic effect providing maximum benefit and a unique customer experience with each blend! Product Facts Product Strain: Strawberry Cough Strain Information: Strawberry Cough is a Sativa dominant strain that is known for promoting an uplifting, happy and relaxed effect Bottle Strength: 1000 milligram (MG) Bottle Size: 30 milliliter (mL) Suggested Serving Size: Inhale approximately 3-5 times Concentration: 33.33 milligrams (MG) per milliliter (mL) Extraction Method: CO2 Product Ingredients: USA grown, high potency, industrial hemp derived Full Spectrum CBD oil. USP certified, kosher vegetable glycerin. Cannabis Derived Strain specific terpenes. Storage: In order to preserve Illuminent’s Full Spectrum Vape Oil, please keep out of excessive heat and light.
About this strain
Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.