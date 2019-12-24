 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Candy Chem

by In Good Health

In Good Health Cannabis Flower Candy Chem

Candy Chem by In Good Health

leaflylesbians

A delightful high with a sweet aftertaste. If you took a comforter fresh from the dryer, and let it gently blanket over your head- that’s this high. Uplifting and a great aid to appetite and letting go of stress. LeaflyLesbians approved

