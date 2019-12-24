Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
on December 24th, 2019
A delightful high with a sweet aftertaste. If you took a comforter fresh from the dryer, and let it gently blanket over your head- that’s this high. Uplifting and a great aid to appetite and letting go of stress. LeaflyLesbians approved