Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Bred by BOG Seeds, Sour Strawberry crosses Sour Bubble with Strawberry Cough, Razz, and East Coast Sour Diesel. Popular as an extract due to its high resin production and flavor profile of strawberries, diesel, and citrus, Sour Strawberry is a great choice for consumers looking for a potent full-body strain.