Hybrid

Blackberry Fire

by In House Genetics

In House Genetics Cannabis Flower Blackberry Fire

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Blackberry Fire

Blackberry Fire
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Blackberry Fire by Purple Caper Seeds is a fuel-flavored cross of Blackberry Kush and Fire Lady. This strain was awarded 2nd place at the 2016 HempCon Cup Awards. Its terpene profile is less berry and more gas, offering sour, chemically sweetness with hints of fruit throughout. This strain’s long-lasting buzz lends itself to consumers seeking resilient physical effects.  

