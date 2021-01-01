 Loading…

Hybrid

Double Dream

by In House Genetics

In House Genetics Cannabis Flower Double Dream

Double Dream

Double Dream
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Pinene
  Caryophyllene

The sativa-dominant hybrid Double Dream puts a unique spin on the famed Blue Dream by crossing it with Dream Star. With a complex flavor profile that synchronizes sweet floral notes with berries and spice, Double Dream is a soothing and mentally invigorating strain that still allows clear-headed functionality. Its dreamy, euphoric buzz is anchored by a deep, physical relaxation that mutes pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation. Patients also turn to this uplifting strain for daytime release from PTSD, headaches, and nausea.

