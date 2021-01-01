 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Mother's Milk
Hybrid

Mother's Milk

by In House Genetics

Write a review
In House Genetics Cannabis Flower Mother's Milk

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

In House Genetics Logo

About this strain

Mother's Milk

Mother's Milk
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Mother’s Milk is the sativa-dominant hybrid of Nepali OG and Appalachia. This potent strain smells of powdered milk and delicate earthy terpenes and is layered in a coat of sparkling trichomes. Its effects possess tranquil sedation that is also heady and functional, lending itself to either activity or relaxation. Indulge in Mother’s Milk to help curb minor physical pain, muscle spasms, and depression.  

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review