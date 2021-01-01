 Loading…

Hybrid

Road Dawg

by In House Genetics

Road Dawg

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Road Dawg was created by sourcing quality genetics from both Karma and JJ.NYC of Top Dawg Seeds. JJ.NYC contributed a Stardawg female, which was crossed with Karma’s Biker Kush. The result is a beautiful, vigorous hybrid that produces large yields. The flavors are earthy and gassy with tropical fruit undertones. Road Dawg is the perfect strain for anyone wanting a balanced mind and body high that is potent while still engaging.

 

