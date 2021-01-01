 Loading…

Indica

Rollex OG Kush

by In House Genetics

In House Genetics Cannabis Flower Rollex OG Kush

About this product

About this brand

In House Genetics Logo

About this strain

Rollex OG Kush

Rollex OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Rollex OG Kush, bred by Devil’s Harvest Seeds, is an indica-dominant hybrid of White Fire OG and Kuchi. The combination creates a complex flavor profile that mixes the skunky, pine flavors of OG Kush with sharp cheesy undertones. The effects from Rollex OG Kush start with an uplifting burst of cerebral energy that borders on psychedelic, eventually leveling off into a relaxing body buzz that creeps up slowly and disbands stress and muscle tension. 

