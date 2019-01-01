About this product
Chemmy Jones is In The Flow’s award winning, signature strain due to its quality, consistency, and popularity. Its uplifting, functional buzz encourages creative outbursts and focused energy. Earth and diesel aromas are nicely counterbalanced by tropical notes. Winner of the 2017 Connoisseur Cup Overall Flower Champion and 2018 Connoisseur Cup Best Sativa Flower awards. Ripe with the terpenes Myrcene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene. Extremely potent Sativa-Dominant Hybrid. Chemdawg D x Casey Jones.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Chemmy Jones
Chemmy Jones by Connoisseur Genetics is a hybrid strain that unites genetics from Chemdawg D and Casey Jones. Uplifting and revitalizing, Chemmy Jones manages to induce a functional, high-energy buzz that allows you to stay productive. Diesel flavors are counterbalanced by a floral sweetness, inviting the senses before you even indulge in the invigorating effects this strain has to offer.