 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Danky Kong

Danky Kong

by In The Flow

Skip to Reviews
4.84
In The Flow Cannabis Flower Danky Kong

About this product

In The Flow's Danky Kong took home second place in the Indica Flower category at the 2018 Rooster THC Classic. Aromas of peppercorn, grapefruit, and lemon tickle the nose and taste buds. This strain has a gentle, relaxing effect and is a house favorite due to its pungent, juicy aroma. Contains the terpenes Myrcene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene. Indica-Dominant Hybrid. Kong x Bio-Diesel.

4 customer reviews

Show all
4.84

write a review

ABN918

From Electric Lettuce in Pryor, OK.. A lighter Indica hybrid from me, good for a hard day after work, wake and bake, chillin watching movies.. Probably buy again

mudflapp

In some burrows I am known as professor Danky Kong. But I am not he! He came to me in a wide awake dream and told me everything I knew was wrong but that was alright. Professor Danky Kong taught me everything I already knew but made it new. Who would of known? Danky did.

refusalpoi

favorite weed that completely turned me into a stoner

About this brand

In The Flow Logo
We are cannabis connoisseurs focused on ensuring the highest quality by maintaining small batches, consistent attention to detail, and natural growing techniques. We strive to carefully cultivate a flower for everyone so that they may experience an elevated purpose within their own lives and Find Their Flow. At In The Flow we fill every action with this elevated purpose, leading to an elevated end product. Whether we are watering, pruning, trimming, or gathering as a team to celebrate the fruits of another harvest, the attention to detail we place on each activity shows through with a consistent, loving touch. We also believe that just like our plants, each person is unique in their needs and desires. This is why we have every strain we grow tested for terpene content, allowing you to select the strains best suited for your tastes. Whether you are looking for a stimulating, relaxing, social, or “me time” experience we have a strain for you. Find YOUR Flow….