ABN918
on October 13th, 2019
From Electric Lettuce in Pryor, OK.. A lighter Indica hybrid from me, good for a hard day after work, wake and bake, chillin watching movies.. Probably buy again
In The Flow's Danky Kong took home second place in the Indica Flower category at the 2018 Rooster THC Classic. Aromas of peppercorn, grapefruit, and lemon tickle the nose and taste buds. This strain has a gentle, relaxing effect and is a house favorite due to its pungent, juicy aroma. Contains the terpenes Myrcene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene. Indica-Dominant Hybrid. Kong x Bio-Diesel.
on October 13th, 2019
on February 23rd, 2019
In some burrows I am known as professor Danky Kong. But I am not he! He came to me in a wide awake dream and told me everything I knew was wrong but that was alright. Professor Danky Kong taught me everything I already knew but made it new. Who would of known? Danky did.
on January 29th, 2019
favorite weed that completely turned me into a stoner