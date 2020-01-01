 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Gelato Cake

Gelato Cake

by In The Flow

Write a review
In The Flow Cannabis Flower Gelato Cake

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Gelato Cake

Gelato Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Gelato Cake is a mix of the creamy berry of Gelato #33 and the vanilla frosting of Wedding Cake. Part of the Cookie family, it’s an indica-dominant strain that’s very popular across North America and beyond. You'll see new crosses of Gelato #33 and Wedding Cake often—Elev8 Seeds has a Gelato Kiss, Gelato Punch, and Gelato Sundae. This potent strain is for veteran consumers and reported to cause strong sedation, followed by increased appetite, and it can last for a few hours. Gelato Cake has been heavily selected for its creamy, berry, gassy, and vanilla frosting tastes and scents, and it grows indoors or outside, flowering in 8 to 9 weeks.

About this brand

In The Flow Logo
We are cannabis connoisseurs focused on ensuring the highest quality by maintaining small batches, consistent attention to detail, and natural growing techniques. We strive to carefully cultivate a flower for everyone so that they may experience an elevated purpose within their own lives and Find Their Flow. At In The Flow we fill every action with this elevated purpose, leading to an elevated end product. Whether we are watering, pruning, trimming, or gathering as a team to celebrate the fruits of another harvest, the attention to detail we place on each activity shows through with a consistent, loving touch. We also believe that just like our plants, each person is unique in their needs and desires. This is why we have every strain we grow tested for terpene content, allowing you to select the strains best suited for your tastes. Whether you are looking for a stimulating, relaxing, social, or “me time” experience we have a strain for you. Find YOUR Flow….