Green Velvet

by In The Flow

About this product

Pine, citrus, and skunk aromas combine for the full terpene effect in this strain. Green Velvet, formerly known as 'Green Poison', is a new house favorite due to its mellow, calming effect and chunky bud structure. Ripe with the terpenes a-Pinene, b-Pinene, and Myrcene which are reportedly helpful for pain, stress, and insomnia. Indica-Dominant Hybrid with unreleased genetics.

About this strain

Green Poison

Green Poison

Green Poison is a dangerously flavorful indica cross championed by Sweet Seeds. It pulls you in with a fruity and floral aroma, then delivers a potent dose of euphoria and body-numbing relaxation. Don’t be fooled by the lethal name: the only thing Green Poison kills is pain, insomnia, muscle spasms, and appetite loss. Growers should bear in mind that Green Poison is particularly susceptible to fungi, but those up to the challenge will want to wait 7 weeks for this indica to finish flowering indoors or near the end of September outside.

About this brand

We are cannabis connoisseurs focused on ensuring the highest quality by maintaining small batches, consistent attention to detail, and natural growing techniques. We strive to carefully cultivate a flower for everyone so that they may experience an elevated purpose within their own lives and Find Their Flow. At In The Flow we fill every action with this elevated purpose, leading to an elevated end product. Whether we are watering, pruning, trimming, or gathering as a team to celebrate the fruits of another harvest, the attention to detail we place on each activity shows through with a consistent, loving touch. We also believe that just like our plants, each person is unique in their needs and desires. This is why we have every strain we grow tested for terpene content, allowing you to select the strains best suited for your tastes. Whether you are looking for a stimulating, relaxing, social, or “me time” experience we have a strain for you. Find YOUR Flow….