HotMarinesWife77
on October 18th, 2019
Smooth tokes, enticing piney aroma, good strong effects after just 1 inhale. Very awesome beautiful buds. Great for relaxing
With its sweet, hoppy aroma and smooth flavor, In The Flow's Jabberwocky is perfect for unwinding after a long day. Rich in the terpenes Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene, which have been found helpful to relieve sleeplessness. Indica-Dominant Hybrid. Lucky Charms x Bio-Diesel.
on December 8th, 2018
Very nice flavors, on inhale reminds me of lucky charms' sweet smoothness. Exhale you can tell your in for a good indica ride as the warm fuzzy feeling surrounds you in a blanket of bliss. Great for late night and a good movie.... melted into my chair for a few hours enjoying the evening with a few more hits. If you have a chance to try this lovely strain do so with caution as it's not for the novice or beginner. Happy Smoking!