Jabberwocky

by In The Flow

With its sweet, hoppy aroma and smooth flavor, In The Flow's Jabberwocky is perfect for unwinding after a long day. Rich in the terpenes Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene, which have been found helpful to relieve sleeplessness. Indica-Dominant Hybrid. Lucky Charms x Bio-Diesel.

HotMarinesWife77

Smooth tokes, enticing piney aroma, good strong effects after just 1 inhale. Very awesome beautiful buds. Great for relaxing

PaulWisener

Very nice flavors, on inhale reminds me of lucky charms' sweet smoothness. Exhale you can tell your in for a good indica ride as the warm fuzzy feeling surrounds you in a blanket of bliss. Great for late night and a good movie.... melted into my chair for a few hours enjoying the evening with a few more hits. If you have a chance to try this lovely strain do so with caution as it's not for the novice or beginner. Happy Smoking!

We are cannabis connoisseurs focused on ensuring the highest quality by maintaining small batches, consistent attention to detail, and natural growing techniques. We strive to carefully cultivate a flower for everyone so that they may experience an elevated purpose within their own lives and Find Their Flow. At In The Flow we fill every action with this elevated purpose, leading to an elevated end product. Whether we are watering, pruning, trimming, or gathering as a team to celebrate the fruits of another harvest, the attention to detail we place on each activity shows through with a consistent, loving touch. We also believe that just like our plants, each person is unique in their needs and desires. This is why we have every strain we grow tested for terpene content, allowing you to select the strains best suited for your tastes. Whether you are looking for a stimulating, relaxing, social, or “me time” experience we have a strain for you. Find YOUR Flow….