Descendant of two skunk phenotypes, each chosen for their intense lemon traits. In The Flow's Lemon Skunk won second place Overall Flower Champion at the 2018 Connoisseur Cup. Skunk, sweet, and cheese aromas with the flavor of a lemon drop. Reported to be excellent for depression, this strain is both uplifting and stimulating. Oozing with the terpenes Terpinolene, b-Pinene, and Ocimene. Powerful Sativa-Dominant Hybrid.
Lemon Skunk
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Lemon Skunk was bred from two separate Skunk phenotypes that displayed exceptionally zesty lemon traits. The skunky, citrus flavor draws you in immediately, and the happy, energetic buzz will shake you out of any funk. DNA Genetics has developed Lemon Skunk as a great strain for combating depression and stress.