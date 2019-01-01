 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Mob Boss

by In The Flow

In The Flow Cannabis Flower Mob Boss

About this product

Intensely resinous and sweet, with green pepper, skunk, and citrus aromas followed by an herbal citrus flavor. In The Flow's Mob Boss is relaxing, yet not sedating. Packed with the terpenes Myrcene, a-Pinene, and Limonene which can be helpful for muscle pain or tension. . Indica-Dominant Hybrid. Tang Tang x Chemdawg D.

About this strain

Mob Boss

Mob Boss

Released in 2009 by Grindhouse Medical Seeds, Mob Boss is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred from Chemdawg D and Tang Tang. This California strain earned its fame through its staggeringly heavy resin production and intoxicatingly potent effects. Mob Boss' intensity hides behind a light, sweet floral aroma with undertones of citrus and herbs. While some phenotypes deliver a hard-hitting jolt of cerebral psychoactivity, others tend to induce a lighter, more clear-headed buzz. Patients use Mob Boss for potent relief of muscle tension, mood elevation, and appetite stimulation. Depending on how its traits are expressed, Mob Boss typically finishes flowering in 60 to 70 days indoors.

About this brand

We are cannabis connoisseurs focused on ensuring the highest quality by maintaining small batches, consistent attention to detail, and natural growing techniques. We strive to carefully cultivate a flower for everyone so that they may experience an elevated purpose within their own lives and Find Their Flow. At In The Flow we fill every action with this elevated purpose, leading to an elevated end product. Whether we are watering, pruning, trimming, or gathering as a team to celebrate the fruits of another harvest, the attention to detail we place on each activity shows through with a consistent, loving touch. We also believe that just like our plants, each person is unique in their needs and desires. This is why we have every strain we grow tested for terpene content, allowing you to select the strains best suited for your tastes. Whether you are looking for a stimulating, relaxing, social, or "me time" experience we have a strain for you. Find YOUR Flow….