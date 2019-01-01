 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Space Cream

by In The Flow

Space Cream

About this product

Creamy and delicious with an orange blossom scent and warm, smooth taste. In The Flow's Space Cream is soothing and filled with the terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene which have been found to help soothe gastro-intestinal discomfort. Indica-Dominant Hybrid. Space Queen x Timewreck.

About this strain

Space Cream

Space Cream

Space Cream by Hotsause Genetics is an indica-dominant hybrid with surprisingly uplifting effects. This strain keeps the consumer alert, but hazy mental effects may make it difficult to articulate that alertness. In a way, it gives your mind couchlock while allowing the body to roam unencumbered. It is ideal for social settings and for patients seeking relief from mild pain, depression, and mood swings. Expect an odor of citrus blossom, pine, and hops which blend into a creamy sweetness on the exhale.  

About this brand

We are cannabis connoisseurs focused on ensuring the highest quality by maintaining small batches, consistent attention to detail, and natural growing techniques. We strive to carefully cultivate a flower for everyone so that they may experience an elevated purpose within their own lives and Find Their Flow. At In The Flow we fill every action with this elevated purpose, leading to an elevated end product. Whether we are watering, pruning, trimming, or gathering as a team to celebrate the fruits of another harvest, the attention to detail we place on each activity shows through with a consistent, loving touch. We also believe that just like our plants, each person is unique in their needs and desires. This is why we have every strain we grow tested for terpene content, allowing you to select the strains best suited for your tastes. Whether you are looking for a stimulating, relaxing, social, or “me time” experience we have a strain for you. Find YOUR Flow….