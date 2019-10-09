smithkelly1
on October 9th, 2019
this brand is local to me, I'm excited to try it out.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
FREE SHIPPING IN THE USA 1000mg CBD has 33.33mg Full Spectrum CBD per 1ML dropper. Natural and vanilla flavors available. Full-spectrum of cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes. Formulated to support the Endocannabinoid system Non-psychoactive. <0.3% THC Organic, vegan, non-gmo, gluten-free, pesticide-free. No prescription required. Organically grown hemp, Made in the USA.
on October 9th, 2019
this brand is local to me, I'm excited to try it out.
on October 9th, 2019
This brand is so aesthetically pleasing!
on September 10th, 2019
I like both flavors!
CBD OG by Cali Connection comes in two unique CBD-rich phenotypes with two different genetic pairings. Regular seeds were created by crossing Lion’s Tabernacle and SFV OG IBL, and Cali Connection’s feminized seeds combine genetics from Lion’s Tabernacle and Tahoe OG S1. This strain won “Best CBD Flower” at the 2015 NorCal High Times Cannabis Cup. It has a 60-68 day flowering time and offers abundant yields.