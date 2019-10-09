editorkate12q
on October 9th, 2019
This brand is so aesthetically pleasing!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
FREE SHIPPING IN THE USA! 30 ml / 1 oz / 300mg Full Spectrum CBD per bottle. 10mg per dropper Administer on pet food or in pets mouth. Suggested Dosage Varies by weight. 25LBS use 1/4 dropper (2.5mg), 50LBS use 1/2 dropper (5MG), 75LBS use 3/4 dropper (7.5mg), 100LBS use 1 full dropper (10mg) Natural flavor. Full-spectrum of cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes. Formulated to support the Endocannabinoid system Non-psychoactive. <0.3% THC Organic, vegan, non-gmo, gluten-free, pesticide-free. No prescription required. Organically grown hemp, Made in the USA. Ingredients: MCT Oil (Medium Chain Triglycerides) Full Spectrum CBD Oil derived from Colorado Grown Industrial Hemp. <0.3% THC
on October 9th, 2019
This brand is so aesthetically pleasing!
on October 9th, 2019
love the paw prints :D
on October 8th, 2019
Been giving to my pup for a little over 4 months now. My dog is less ancy and doesn't stress as much! I trust incann with my dog because they have lab test results on their website ensuring that it's safe for him. I also followed the brand on social media, they are real people, creating product! That is nice to know.