PET TINCTURE- 300MG FULL SPECTRUM CBD

by incann™

incann™ Pets Pet Tinctures PET TINCTURE- 300MG FULL SPECTRUM CBD

FREE SHIPPING IN THE USA! 30 ml / 1 oz / 300mg Full Spectrum CBD per bottle. 10mg per dropper Administer on pet food or in pets mouth. Suggested Dosage Varies by weight. 25LBS use 1/4 dropper (2.5mg), 50LBS use 1/2 dropper (5MG), 75LBS use 3/4 dropper (7.5mg), 100LBS use 1 full dropper (10mg) Natural flavor. Full-spectrum of cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes. Formulated to support the Endocannabinoid system Non-psychoactive. <0.3% THC Organic, vegan, non-gmo, gluten-free, pesticide-free. No prescription required. Organically grown hemp, Made in the USA. Ingredients: MCT Oil (Medium Chain Triglycerides) Full Spectrum CBD Oil derived from Colorado Grown Industrial Hemp. <0.3% THC

editorkate12q

This brand is so aesthetically pleasing!

agps2345

Been giving to my pup for a little over 4 months now. My dog is less ancy and doesn't stress as much! I trust incann with my dog because they have lab test results on their website ensuring that it's safe for him. I also followed the brand on social media, they are real people, creating product! That is nice to know.

Derived from the phrase, “In Cannabis”, Incann™ rediscovers cannabinoids, with its sacred remedial compounds extracted from the hemp variety, found within the cannabis plant. Currently focusing on CBD products that provide maximum bioavailability. Our Tinctures, Capsules, Salves, and Lotions are formulated with natural and organic ingredients of the highest quality. Incann™ is a brand driven by quality, potency, and consistency. OUR PRODUCTS ARE Natural Vegan Gluten Free GMO-Free Cruelty-Free 3rd Party Lab Tested ALL OF OUR PRODUCTS ARE Derived from industrial hemp Farmed organically Manufactured in Colorado, USA GMP Compliant OUR VALUES ARE: QUALITY INNOVATION COMMITMENT HEALTHY LIFESTYLE