REST - Organic Whole Plant CBD 1000mg

by incann®

Write a review
About this product

Formulated with organic whole plant Hemp extract that is packed with cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and even chlorophyll. The whole plant extract harnesses the power of the entire hemp plant to help promote deep relaxation and balance. Organic Chamomile Oil: This nervine herb may be helpful for relieving mild daily mental stress. Organic Lavender Oil: A tonic for the nervous system, Lavender may help alleviate nervous debility and exhaustion. Organic Lemon Balm Oil: A nervine herb that may help with nervous exhaustion, gloom, and restlessness.

About this brand

Incann® curated a line of CBD essentials that is derived from hemp grown organically in the USA by dedicated farmers who uphold the highest standards in the cultivation process. Made with integrity from the nature that sustains us, Incann® is on a mission to produce high-quality cannabinoid essentials that are safe to consume and easy to use. Sourcing natural and ethical ingredients are at the core of everything we create. Each batch is third-party lab-tested to ensure quality, consistency, potency, and purity. Incann® is changing the way people consider cannabis and the future of wellness. By exploring one of the world's most ancient plants and encouraging others to live more mindfully. OUR PRODUCTS ARE Natural Vegan Gluten-Free GMO-Free Cruelty-Free 3rd Party Lab Tested ALL OF OUR PRODUCTS ARE Derived from hemp Farmed organically Manufactured in Colorado, USA OUR VALUES ARE: QUALITY INNOVATION COMMITMENT HEALTHY LIFESTYLE

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review