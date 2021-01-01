About this product
Formulated with organic whole plant Hemp extract that is packed with cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and even chlorophyll. The whole plant extract harnesses the power of the entire hemp plant to help promote deep relaxation and balance. Organic Chamomile Oil: This nervine herb may be helpful for relieving mild daily mental stress. Organic Lavender Oil: A tonic for the nervous system, Lavender may help alleviate nervous debility and exhaustion. Organic Lemon Balm Oil: A nervine herb that may help with nervous exhaustion, gloom, and restlessness.
