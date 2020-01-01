 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. 10:1 Black Cherry CBD Chocolate 110mg (Single)

10:1 Black Cherry CBD Chocolate 110mg (Single)

by Incredible Edible

Write a review
Incredible Edible Edibles Chocolates 10:1 Black Cherry CBD Chocolate 110mg (Single)

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Incredible Edible Logo