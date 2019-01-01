 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Black Cherry CBD Bar 50mg/50mg (rec)

Black Cherry CBD Bar 50mg/50mg (rec)

by Incredibles

Since its debut in 2015, the Black Cherry CBD Bar has racked up an impressive array of awards. Winner of the 2015 THC Championship Best CBD Edible award, the 2015 Edibles List Best Whole Plant CBD award and the 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup SoCal Best CBD Edible award, the Black Cherry CBD Bar combines rich milk chocolate with decadent dried cherries and is available in several strengths for medical and recreational dosing. Every batch of incredible bars is triple-tested for quality and dosing assurance. We develop and produce all our bars in-house using sustainably-sourced oil processed through our proprietary method. incredibles are gluten free and non-GMO.

Founded in 2010, incredibles is recognized as the number one infused edible in Colorado. Known as experts in both infused edibles and extracts, incredibles has become synonymous with quality and consistency throughout the country and around the globe. With experienced leadership having over 20 years of combined food and product manufacturing experience, it’s no surprise that incredibles’ mission is to consistently provide high-quality, handcrafted infused products that taste great. incredibles products, which include a wide variety of chocolate bars, gummies, and concentrates for both medical and adult-use are carried by more than 760 Colorado dispensaries. Every edible consists of precisely measured e-portions ensuring dose accuracy and effectiveness. The company’s founders are dedicated to seeking responsible industry growth and are actively involved in education, legislation, and advocacy. Members of the incredibles executive team proudly serve on many reputable industry boards and understand the importance of producing the highest quality products possible. Whether for medicinal or recreational purposes, every product undergoes a rigorous testing process through state-certified labs. As a result, incredibles edibles and extracts exceed state regulations and are of unmatched quality and consistency.