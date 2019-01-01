About this product
Since its debut in 2015, the Black Cherry CBD Bar has racked up an impressive array of awards. Winner of the 2015 THC Championship Best CBD Edible award, the 2015 Edibles List Best Whole Plant CBD award and the 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup SoCal Best CBD Edible award, the Black Cherry CBD Bar combines rich milk chocolate with decadent dried cherries and is available in several strengths for medical and recreational dosing. Every batch of incredible bars is triple-tested for quality and dosing assurance. We develop and produce all our bars in-house using sustainably-sourced oil processed through our proprietary method. incredibles are gluten free and non-GMO.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.