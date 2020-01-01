Mango Ginger Chews 100mg 10-Pack
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
1 piece
$27.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Twinkling starlight, blueberry comets, and a date night with your pillow. Sweet dreams. Snoozzzeberry gummies offer 100mg THC total and 20mg CBN, with 10mg THC and 2mg CBN per gummy. Made with pure THC distillate in a homogeneous mixture to ensure accurate dosing and consistency.
Be the first to review this product.