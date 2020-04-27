Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
Winner of the 2013 THC Championship, the Monkey Bar is no funny business when it comes to medicating. We combined coconut chocolate with bits of real banana and walnut to create an experience that will leave you in a state of pure jungle fever.
