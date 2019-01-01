About this product
A bold sweet ‘n’ savory combination, the Salted Pistachio Mint Bar brings together creamy white chocolate, crunchy pistachios and just the right hint of mint. You never knew an infused confection could taste this good. Try our Salted Pistachio Mint Bar and find out why incredibles is the top-awarded edibles company in Colorado. We produce gluten free, non-GMO bars using sustainably-sourced oil made with our proprietary process, and we triple-test every batch to ensure the highest quality.
