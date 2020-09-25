1:1 Chocolate 100mg 10-pack
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$30.00
In-store only 28.9 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$18.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Dark Chocolate Bar with Almonds and Sea Salt - Sativa 100 mg by IncrediMeds
on September 25th, 2020
One of the best tasting chocolate bars out there. The combination of almonds, salt and dark chocolate are my absolute favorite!