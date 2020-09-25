 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Dark Chocolate Bar with Almonds and Sea Salt - Sativa 100 mg

Dark Chocolate Bar with Almonds and Sea Salt - Sativa 100 mg

by IncrediMeds

Skip to Reviews
5.01
IncrediMeds Edibles Chocolates Dark Chocolate Bar with Almonds and Sea Salt - Sativa 100 mg
IncrediMeds Edibles Chocolates Dark Chocolate Bar with Almonds and Sea Salt - Sativa 100 mg

$18.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Dark Chocolate Bar with Almonds and Sea Salt - Sativa 100 mg by IncrediMeds

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

One of the best tasting chocolate bars out there. The combination of almonds, salt and dark chocolate are my absolute favorite!

About this brand

IncrediMeds Logo
IncrediMeds is a cannabis confections manufacturer fully licensed with the City of San Francisco and in operation since 2004. IncrediMeds is a subsidiary of San Francisco’s first legally permitted medical cannabis dispensary, The Green Cross, the city’s pioneer in transforming an otherwise unregulated industry into a legitimate one, compliant with all city and state laws. Its A+ rating and full accreditation by the Golden Gate Better Business Bureau (BBB) underscores its outstanding record of compliance and commitment to incorporate operational standards that ensure integrity and accountability. Here at IncrediMeds we make it a priority to bring fresh, high quality ingredients together with top grade medical cannabis in order to deliver the best and most delectable products. We prepare our delicious delectables with the same amount of THC to ensure a consistent and reliable effect. It’s no wonder our quality creations not only excite the palate, but also comfort the body.