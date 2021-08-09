Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
by IncrediMeds
About this product
Ingredients: Unbleached Wheat Flour, Unsalted Butter (Milk, Natural Flavor), Semisweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, sunflower lecithin, dextrose), Brown Cane Sugar, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Powder (processed with an alkali), Vanilla Extract, Kosher Salt, Baking Soda, Cannabis Oil Distillate Contains: Milk, Wheat THC Per Dose: 10 mg / Total Doses: 10 / Total THC: 100 mg
About this brand
IncrediMeds
