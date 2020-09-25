IncrediMeds is a cannabis confections manufacturer fully licensed with the City of San Francisco and in operation since 2004. IncrediMeds is a subsidiary of San Francisco’s first legally permitted medical cannabis dispensary, The Green Cross, the city’s pioneer in transforming an otherwise unregulated industry into a legitimate one, compliant with all city and state laws. Its A+ rating and full accreditation by the Golden Gate Better Business Bureau (BBB) underscores its outstanding record of compliance and commitment to incorporate operational standards that ensure integrity and accountability. Here at IncrediMeds we make it a priority to bring fresh, high quality ingredients together with top grade medical cannabis in order to deliver the best and most delectable products. We prepare our delicious delectables with the same amount of THC to ensure a consistent and reliable effect. It’s no wonder our quality creations not only excite the palate, but also comfort the body.