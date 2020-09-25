Bed Time Honey Lemon Fruit Chews 100mg 5-pack
by Betty's Eddies
1 piece
$26.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$18.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
1 piece
$26.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Gummies - 1:1 CBD:THC 100 mg by IncrediMeds
on September 25th, 2020
These 1:1 CBD raspberry gummies have the perfect balance of sweetness and acidity. They are just the right size and my go-to treat for a relaxed vibe.