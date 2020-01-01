About this product

IndicaOnline is the most trusted Point of Sale software in the Medical Marijuana Industry across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2011, IndicaOnline combines an intuitive iPad POS software, a user friendly interface, and an all-in-one hardware unit to accommodate every aspect of a medical marijuana business. IndicaOnline’s ground breaking technology streamlines daily operations and customer retention. IndicaOnline now incorporates full integration with Weedmaps, the most utilized marijuana directory on the web. Inventory is automatically updated from each dispensary’s IndicaOnline account to the associated Weedmaps profile. Combine this with our seamless website integration and the benefits are endless. IndicaOnline’s ground breaking technology streamlines daily operations and customer retention. Managing patient records, inventory, and staff is simplified with innovative data management tools. Creating patient profiles, and tracking purchase history is effortless using the Identification swiper or 2D barcode scanner. Our integrated scale can precisely weigh and price each transaction preventing any loss at point of sale. In addition, IndicaOnline now allows MMJ business owners to customize loyalty programs that drive sales and keep customers coming back. We create software applications with both the business and patient in mind. Easy tablet sign-in and instant one-step verification makes your front of house look professional and tech savvy. Staff will find the iPad POS app incredibly intuitive and the customer facing screen reassures clients they are being treated fairly and professionally. IndicaOnline has taken delivery to the next level with GPS tracking providing the exact location of each courier, estimated arrival times, how much cash is collected, and transaction notifications. IndicaOnline values the safety, security, and privacy of customer’s confidential information. We are committed to ensuring all information related to our business clients and their customers is confidential. Our software is HIPAA compliant, fulfilling and exceeding security standards for data transmission, encryption, and storage of patient medical records.