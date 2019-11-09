Atak205
on November 9th, 2019
Indigo Naturals is relieving my back pain and I am sleeping much better. I received my order in 3 days
$59.00MSRP
-1000mg CBD Isolate -THC FREE -30ml/1 ounce bottle Ingredients: Hemp Extract (CBD) + Coconut Oil (MCT oil) Our Promise -100% THC Free -Organically grown -CO2 Extract -No solvents, herbicides, pesticides or preservatives -Third party lab tested for quality and potency guarantee Suggestions for Use -Shake well before each use. -Fill the dropper to amount desired. Use by: -Sublingual- drop desired amount by dropper under your tongue, hold for 30-45 seconds before swallowing. -Add drops of CBD oil into beverages or food. -Use topically directly on skin or add to your favorite moisturizer.
on August 16th, 2019
Think it’s helping my mast cell disorder. I know it is helping my hip and knee pain. I love that it is odorless, tasteless, fume-less, and that it has no essential oils.
on August 5th, 2019
Powerful stuff! Reduced my headaches and anxiety significantly.