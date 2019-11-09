 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Indigo Naturals Premium Hemp CBD Oil Tincture- 1000mg CBD

by Indigo Naturals

5.03
$59.00MSRP

About this product

-1000mg CBD Isolate -THC FREE -30ml/1 ounce bottle Ingredients: Hemp Extract (CBD) + Coconut Oil (MCT oil) Our Promise -100% THC Free -Organically grown -CO2 Extract -No solvents, herbicides, pesticides or preservatives -Third party lab tested for quality and potency guarantee Suggestions for Use -Shake well before each use. -Fill the dropper to amount desired. Use by: -Sublingual- drop desired amount by dropper under your tongue, hold for 30-45 seconds before swallowing. -Add drops of CBD oil into beverages or food. -Use topically directly on skin or add to your favorite moisturizer.

Atak205

Indigo Naturals is relieving my back pain and I am sleeping much better. I received my order in 3 days

JuLizDe

Think it’s helping my mast cell disorder. I know it is helping my hip and knee pain. I love that it is odorless, tasteless, fume-less, and that it has no essential oils.

sheclimber

Powerful stuff! Reduced my headaches and anxiety significantly.

About this brand

Indigo Naturals is a women-owned and operated small business out of beautiful Carmel Valley, California. Through our own personal health and healing journey as women, we created Indigo Naturals to help with many of the ailments we suffer from. We know that prescription medications can’t solve all of our health issues and we wanted to bring to everyone a more holistic, natural solution to wellness and self-care. Indigo Naturals is committed to providing high-quality CBD wellness products that have ingredients organically grown in the USA. Each batch of our products is third-party lab tested, which ensures the quality and potency. Our products are pesticide, herbicide, and solvent free. Visit us at: www.indigonaturals.net Indigo Naturals offers Premium CBD Isolate Oil and Topicals. CBD Isolate: -No histamine load -Cleaner for people with histamine, allergy, or mast cell issues -Absolutely ZERO THC Our Promise -100% THC Free -Organically grown -CO2 Extract -No solvents, herbicides, pesticides or preservatives -Third party lab tested for quality and potency guarantee