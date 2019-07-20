Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
IndigoPro’s innovative Hybrid 500 mg ceramic cartridges are pre-filled with high-potency artisanal CO2-extracted hybrid oil, created with the finest craft cannabis from The Farm in Boulder, Colorado.
on July 20th, 2019
IndigoPro cape pens are not terrible however they are not cheap
on September 4th, 2018
My Husband and I love the Indigo Pro, we have tried many different batteries, But nothing compared to Indigo Pro. My Husband has cancer and this is the only one that works for his pain and helps with his appetite. Thank You for making such a great product!
on June 20th, 2018
I liked it, doesn’t take long and it has helped so much you don’t understand. I would like to definitely try a few more. Need these in AZ!