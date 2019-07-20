 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hybrid Distillate Cartridge

by Airo Vapor

4.09
Airo Vapor Concentrates Cartridges Hybrid Distillate Cartridge
Airo Vapor Concentrates Cartridges Hybrid Distillate Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

IndigoPro’s innovative Hybrid 500 mg ceramic cartridges are pre-filled with high-potency artisanal CO2-extracted hybrid oil, created with the finest craft cannabis from The Farm in Boulder, Colorado.

zingmoz

IndigoPro cape pens are not terrible however they are not cheap

dolphinmommaz

My Husband and I love the Indigo Pro, we have tried many different batteries, But nothing compared to Indigo Pro. My Husband has cancer and this is the only one that works for his pain and helps with his appetite. Thank You for making such a great product!

Winnie86

I liked it, doesn’t take long and it has helped so much you don’t understand. I would like to definitely try a few more. Need these in AZ!

AiroPro's Advanced technology and solid construction allows for our vaporizers to reign first in reliability and performance with 3x the vapor. The vaporizer provides a smooth, easy draw that vibrates discretely to let you know it’s working. Available in AZ, CA, CO, IL, MD, MI, NM, NV, OK, OR, PR & WA! Winner of the best CBD cartridge at the 2019 High Times SoCal Cannabis Cup Winner of the best CBD cartridge at the 2019 Las Vegas Cannabis Awards Winner if the best vape pen & CBD cartridge at the 2019 High Times Nevada Cannabis Cup Winner of the best vape pen & cartridge at the 2018 High Times World Cannabis Cup Winner of the best vape pen & cartridge at the 2017 High Times NorCal Cannabis Cup Vaporizer Best vapor delivery; 3X competitors Draw indicator discreetly vibrates when activated Long-lasting battery; rechargeable Durable exterior casing, virtually unbreakable under normal use Carrying Case offered with Indigo & Graphite Cartridge Revolutionary ceramic atomizer designed specifically for pure cannabis oil Magnetic, leak-resistant cartridges, pop on & off for ease of use Clean vapor with no burnt taste Oil Pure distillate oil Innovative portfolio: Strain Series, Artisan Series, Artisan CBD, Live Flower, Live Resin, etc. High potency