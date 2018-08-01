 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Indica Distillate Cartridge

by Airo Vapor

About this product

IndigoPro’s innovative Indica 500 mg ceramic cartridges are pre-filled with high-potency artisanal CO2-extracted indica oil, created with the finest craft cannabis from The Farm in Boulder, Colorado.

zipptoolman

Excellent night time medicine! Just a short rip and sleep like a baby!

144smiles

This is genius.. the pen is designed beautifully, draws consistently, no burnt oils, the oils and infusions are surprisingly tasty.. best investment yet, really hope they stick around, I heard the inventor has many successful products already. So happy with instant relief it gives, not even close to harsh. Give it a go! You will be very impressed-as I am✌🏽

milehighchzhead

Great knock-out indica cartridge. My pain disappeared almost immediately after the first hit or two and I felt great as I drifted off to sleep. Woke up feeling refreshed with no pain and ready to go about my day.

About this brand

AiroPro's Advanced technology and solid construction allows for our vaporizers to reign first in reliability and performance with 3x the vapor. The vaporizer provides a smooth, easy draw that vibrates discretely to let you know it’s working. Available in AZ, CA, CO, IL, MD, MI, NM, NV, OK, OR, PR & WA! Winner of the best CBD cartridge at the 2019 High Times SoCal Cannabis Cup Winner of the best CBD cartridge at the 2019 Las Vegas Cannabis Awards Winner if the best vape pen & CBD cartridge at the 2019 High Times Nevada Cannabis Cup Winner of the best vape pen & cartridge at the 2018 High Times World Cannabis Cup Winner of the best vape pen & cartridge at the 2017 High Times NorCal Cannabis Cup Vaporizer Best vapor delivery; 3X competitors Draw indicator discreetly vibrates when activated Long-lasting battery; rechargeable Durable exterior casing, virtually unbreakable under normal use Carrying Case offered with Indigo & Graphite Cartridge Revolutionary ceramic atomizer designed specifically for pure cannabis oil Magnetic, leak-resistant cartridges, pop on & off for ease of use Clean vapor with no burnt taste Oil Pure distillate oil Innovative portfolio: Strain Series, Artisan Series, Artisan CBD, Live Flower, Live Resin, etc. High potency