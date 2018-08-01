Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
IndigoPro’s innovative Indica 500 mg ceramic cartridges are pre-filled with high-potency artisanal CO2-extracted indica oil, created with the finest craft cannabis from The Farm in Boulder, Colorado.
on August 1st, 2018
Excellent night time medicine! Just a short rip and sleep like a baby!
on September 13th, 2017
This is genius.. the pen is designed beautifully, draws consistently, no burnt oils, the oils and infusions are surprisingly tasty.. best investment yet, really hope they stick around, I heard the inventor has many successful products already. So happy with instant relief it gives, not even close to harsh. Give it a go! You will be very impressed-as I am✌🏽
on July 17th, 2017
Great knock-out indica cartridge. My pain disappeared almost immediately after the first hit or two and I felt great as I drifted off to sleep. Woke up feeling refreshed with no pain and ready to go about my day.