Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
IndigoPro’s innovative Mountain Mist Hybrid 500 mg ceramic cartridges are pre-filled with high-potency, naturally-flavored artisanal CO2-extracted hybrid oil, made with the finest craft cannabis from The Farm in Boulder, Colorado. Flavor: Cool Mint
on May 9th, 2019
Tastes like chocolate mint Girl Scout cookies! Yum! Great for a hike! Or when you want to relax but still be alert.
on December 2nd, 2017
A very good, mellow hybrid. The taste is amazing!!!!!!!!!!!!
on August 2nd, 2017
These cartridges are the best I've seen so far in the pre-filled vape market. They rip really well and the magnetic clip is pretty cool, especially compared to the threaded cartridges I've used that get all gummed up. The oil is pretty thick and I've run into issues with it getting stuck up at the top of the cartridge, but hitting it with a hair dryer (or even leaving the cartridge in a sunny window) seems to fix that problem. At this point, IndigoPro is the only vape pen I use. The Mountain Mist is my favorite flavor out of all the IndigoPro line, but be warned that it's very minty. If you don't like mint, go for the raw Hybrid.