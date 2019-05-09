 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Mountain Mist Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by Airo Vapor

About this product

IndigoPro’s innovative Mountain Mist Hybrid 500 mg ceramic cartridges are pre-filled with high-potency, naturally-flavored artisanal CO2-extracted hybrid oil, made with the finest craft cannabis from The Farm in Boulder, Colorado. Flavor: Cool Mint

6 customer reviews

Luna126

Tastes like chocolate mint Girl Scout cookies! Yum! Great for a hike! Or when you want to relax but still be alert.

highenuff

A very good, mellow hybrid. The taste is amazing!!!!!!!!!!!!

Zuul42

These cartridges are the best I've seen so far in the pre-filled vape market. They rip really well and the magnetic clip is pretty cool, especially compared to the threaded cartridges I've used that get all gummed up. The oil is pretty thick and I've run into issues with it getting stuck up at the top of the cartridge, but hitting it with a hair dryer (or even leaving the cartridge in a sunny window) seems to fix that problem. At this point, IndigoPro is the only vape pen I use. The Mountain Mist is my favorite flavor out of all the IndigoPro line, but be warned that it's very minty. If you don't like mint, go for the raw Hybrid.

About this brand

AiroPro's Advanced technology and solid construction allows for our vaporizers to reign first in reliability and performance with 3x the vapor. The vaporizer provides a smooth, easy draw that vibrates discretely to let you know it’s working. Available in AZ, CA, CO, IL, MD, MI, NM, NV, OK, OR, PR & WA! Winner of the best CBD cartridge at the 2019 High Times SoCal Cannabis Cup Winner of the best CBD cartridge at the 2019 Las Vegas Cannabis Awards Winner if the best vape pen & CBD cartridge at the 2019 High Times Nevada Cannabis Cup Winner of the best vape pen & cartridge at the 2018 High Times World Cannabis Cup Winner of the best vape pen & cartridge at the 2017 High Times NorCal Cannabis Cup Vaporizer Best vapor delivery; 3X competitors Draw indicator discreetly vibrates when activated Long-lasting battery; rechargeable Durable exterior casing, virtually unbreakable under normal use Carrying Case offered with Indigo & Graphite Cartridge Revolutionary ceramic atomizer designed specifically for pure cannabis oil Magnetic, leak-resistant cartridges, pop on & off for ease of use Clean vapor with no burnt taste Oil Pure distillate oil Innovative portfolio: Strain Series, Artisan Series, Artisan CBD, Live Flower, Live Resin, etc. High potency