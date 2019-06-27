 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Night Rider Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by Airo Vapor

Mothsquatch

Pretty good flavor on this one. If you just kinda like added flavor I would pick a different one. This one is juicy.

pinkzebra615

Love this system. Best tasting vapes I have tried, I love the case, and how easy it is to store the vape cartridges.

Wickdangel321

I just picked up some of this and WOW 😍💚💚💚😍 I use cannabis daily for health reasons and Sugar Plum could be felt a rolling relaxing feeling down to my feet after the 2nd hit, it took 4 hits to relax me enough to finally sleep for more than a couple hours at a time(got 6hrs, which is difficult for me to do 🙏🏽) and it helped me with a muscle spasm (chronic 🙄) I have in my back and ribs, and I personally didn’t feel like I needed to “clear the cobwebs” this morning upon waking 👍😎👍 great strain, would not recommend daytime use unless that’s what ya need 💚💚💚😎😎😎

About this brand

AiroPro's Advanced technology and solid construction allows for our vaporizers to reign first in reliability and performance with 3x the vapor. The vaporizer provides a smooth, easy draw that vibrates discretely to let you know it’s working. Available in AZ, CA, CO, IL, MD, MI, NM, NV, OK, OR, PR & WA! Winner of the best CBD cartridge at the 2019 High Times SoCal Cannabis Cup Winner of the best CBD cartridge at the 2019 Las Vegas Cannabis Awards Winner if the best vape pen & CBD cartridge at the 2019 High Times Nevada Cannabis Cup Winner of the best vape pen & cartridge at the 2018 High Times World Cannabis Cup Winner of the best vape pen & cartridge at the 2017 High Times NorCal Cannabis Cup Vaporizer Best vapor delivery; 3X competitors Draw indicator discreetly vibrates when activated Long-lasting battery; rechargeable Durable exterior casing, virtually unbreakable under normal use Carrying Case offered with Indigo & Graphite Cartridge Revolutionary ceramic atomizer designed specifically for pure cannabis oil Magnetic, leak-resistant cartridges, pop on & off for ease of use Clean vapor with no burnt taste Oil Pure distillate oil Innovative portfolio: Strain Series, Artisan Series, Artisan CBD, Live Flower, Live Resin, etc. High potency