Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
on June 27th, 2019
Pretty good flavor on this one. If you just kinda like added flavor I would pick a different one. This one is juicy.
on April 28th, 2019
Love this system. Best tasting vapes I have tried, I love the case, and how easy it is to store the vape cartridges.
on September 2nd, 2018
I just picked up some of this and WOW 😍💚💚💚😍 I use cannabis daily for health reasons and Sugar Plum could be felt a rolling relaxing feeling down to my feet after the 2nd hit, it took 4 hits to relax me enough to finally sleep for more than a couple hours at a time(got 6hrs, which is difficult for me to do 🙏🏽) and it helped me with a muscle spasm (chronic 🙄) I have in my back and ribs, and I personally didn’t feel like I needed to “clear the cobwebs” this morning upon waking 👍😎👍 great strain, would not recommend daytime use unless that’s what ya need 💚💚💚😎😎😎