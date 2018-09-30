Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
on September 30th, 2018
Where do I get this ?
on July 28th, 2017
Energizing, uplifting, awesome tech! These sativa cartridges can sip or all out rip like a hit from the nail. I love the raw Co2 oil, great taste, astronomical potency, and solvent free. The Sativa is my fav!
on July 17th, 2017
This is the best tasting raw oil on the market. I love the fact that it is pure and not cut with anything, which can he hard to find these days. I read someone else's review who complained about the fact that some of the oil seems to get stuck in the cartridge. I've found this to be true with any brand of oil that is not cut with anything, as cutting it makes it thinner, which allows it to flow in the cartridge easier. A fix that works for me if I have oil that appears to be stuck near the top is to heat the cartridge up with a hair dryer for a few seconds, which causes the oil to flow to the bottom, allowing me to get all of the oil out. I would personally much rather have thick oil in my cartridge than smoke oil that is mixed with a potentially harmful chemical such as propylene glycol. Kudos to these guys for producing a clean product; much appreciated!