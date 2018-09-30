 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sativa Distillate Cartridge

by Airo Vapor

About this product

IndigoPro’s innovative Sativa 500 mg ceramic cartridges are pre-filled with high-potency artisanal CO2-extracted sativa oil, created with the finest craft cannabis from The Farm in Boulder, Colorado.

cantankerous_tankagator

Energizing, uplifting, awesome tech! These sativa cartridges can sip or all out rip like a hit from the nail. I love the raw Co2 oil, great taste, astronomical potency, and solvent free. The Sativa is my fav!

EllieCO

This is the best tasting raw oil on the market. I love the fact that it is pure and not cut with anything, which can he hard to find these days. I read someone else's review who complained about the fact that some of the oil seems to get stuck in the cartridge. I've found this to be true with any brand of oil that is not cut with anything, as cutting it makes it thinner, which allows it to flow in the cartridge easier. A fix that works for me if I have oil that appears to be stuck near the top is to heat the cartridge up with a hair dryer for a few seconds, which causes the oil to flow to the bottom, allowing me to get all of the oil out. I would personally much rather have thick oil in my cartridge than smoke oil that is mixed with a potentially harmful chemical such as propylene glycol. Kudos to these guys for producing a clean product; much appreciated!

AiroPro's Advanced technology and solid construction allows for our vaporizers to reign first in reliability and performance with 3x the vapor. The vaporizer provides a smooth, easy draw that vibrates discretely to let you know it’s working. Available in AZ, CA, CO, IL, MD, MI, NM, NV, OK, OR, PR & WA! Winner of the best CBD cartridge at the 2019 High Times SoCal Cannabis Cup Winner of the best CBD cartridge at the 2019 Las Vegas Cannabis Awards Winner if the best vape pen & CBD cartridge at the 2019 High Times Nevada Cannabis Cup Winner of the best vape pen & cartridge at the 2018 High Times World Cannabis Cup Winner of the best vape pen & cartridge at the 2017 High Times NorCal Cannabis Cup Vaporizer Best vapor delivery; 3X competitors Draw indicator discreetly vibrates when activated Long-lasting battery; rechargeable Durable exterior casing, virtually unbreakable under normal use Carrying Case offered with Indigo & Graphite Cartridge Revolutionary ceramic atomizer designed specifically for pure cannabis oil Magnetic, leak-resistant cartridges, pop on & off for ease of use Clean vapor with no burnt taste Oil Pure distillate oil Innovative portfolio: Strain Series, Artisan Series, Artisan CBD, Live Flower, Live Resin, etc. High potency