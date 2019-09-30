 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
4.98
THC 83.9%
CBD 0.0%

THC
83.9%
CBD
0.0%
IndigoPro’s innovative Sumatran Sunrise Sativa 500 mg ceramic cartridges are pre-filled with high-potency, naturally-flavored artisanal CO2-extracted sativa oil, made with the finest craft cannabis from The Farm in Boulder, Colorado. Flavor: Blood Orange

maryrnw

I am in love with this strain! I find myself very focused and super productive while still being able to relax. I like the flavor, but can see why some would think of it as a bit "harsh" especially if they are not one for flavors. 5/5 for me!

DysAuto246

Tastes just like it says. I got this hoping for some energy. I do have a high tolerance. It hits more like a indica leaning hybrid to me. I was able to relax and sleep if I wanted to. I did notice it increased my libido, so that’s a plus. When you have so many medical issues, you’ll take what you can get. It did help with some mild pain. I was able to be more social.

lexmweb

Helped with social anxiety personally in my case. Made me very talkative and welcoming to people lol. I’ll remember the strain and probably repurchase

AiroPro's Advanced technology and solid construction allows for our vaporizers to reign first in reliability and performance with 3x the vapor. The vaporizer provides a smooth, easy draw that vibrates discretely to let you know it’s working. Available in AZ, CA, CO, IL, MD, MI, NM, NV, OK, OR, PR & WA! Winner of the best CBD cartridge at the 2019 High Times SoCal Cannabis Cup Winner of the best CBD cartridge at the 2019 Las Vegas Cannabis Awards Winner if the best vape pen & CBD cartridge at the 2019 High Times Nevada Cannabis Cup Winner of the best vape pen & cartridge at the 2018 High Times World Cannabis Cup Winner of the best vape pen & cartridge at the 2017 High Times NorCal Cannabis Cup Vaporizer Best vapor delivery; 3X competitors Draw indicator discreetly vibrates when activated Long-lasting battery; rechargeable Durable exterior casing, virtually unbreakable under normal use Carrying Case offered with Indigo & Graphite Cartridge Revolutionary ceramic atomizer designed specifically for pure cannabis oil Magnetic, leak-resistant cartridges, pop on & off for ease of use Clean vapor with no burnt taste Oil Pure distillate oil Innovative portfolio: Strain Series, Artisan Series, Artisan CBD, Live Flower, Live Resin, etc. High potency