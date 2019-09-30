Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
on September 30th, 2019
I am in love with this strain! I find myself very focused and super productive while still being able to relax. I like the flavor, but can see why some would think of it as a bit "harsh" especially if they are not one for flavors. 5/5 for me!
on May 24th, 2019
Tastes just like it says. I got this hoping for some energy. I do have a high tolerance. It hits more like a indica leaning hybrid to me. I was able to relax and sleep if I wanted to. I did notice it increased my libido, so that’s a plus. When you have so many medical issues, you’ll take what you can get. It did help with some mild pain. I was able to be more social.
on May 1st, 2018
Helped with social anxiety personally in my case. Made me very talkative and welcoming to people lol. I’ll remember the strain and probably repurchase