Airo Pro Battery - Indigo/Purple

by Airo Vapor

Device Specifications: Durable, virtually-unbreakable magnesium alloy body and long-lasting 320mAh Li-ion battery provides clean vapor with no burnt taste; 8.5 W power output, 300mA (1.5W) charging current; Micro USB rechargeable. This includes: Indigo Vaporizer, Carrying Case, Micro USB Charger, & User Guide.

babajean

I've had my Indigo system for a couple of years and love it. The battery did quit working recently but thanks to one of your reviewers, I cleaned the contact and it works again, like new. Thanks deathbymisadventure for the advice.

ChiliDog4747

0 stars. This used to be a great product. At some point after they became Airopros (used to be Indigopro) they seem to gave switched the battery with a cheaper alternative. The last 2 pens i bought each lasted for about 2 weeks before going dead. Fully charged and can only suck air now. Would not recommend.

DeathByMisadventure

Works great for me. When I started to have an issue with pulling and it wouldn't activate, the fix is simple. Rubbing alcohol on a q-tip removes a little buildup of oil on the brass colored center piece where the cartridge connects. Simply clean it once in a while like that and it will last a long time. I see a lot of folks with this issue. That tip should be added to the instructions or on the websites.

AiroPro's Advanced technology and solid construction allows for our vaporizers to reign first in reliability and performance with 3x the vapor. The vaporizer provides a smooth, easy draw that vibrates discretely to let you know it’s working. Available in AZ, CA, CO, IL, MD, MI, NM, NV, OK, OR, PR & WA! Winner of the best CBD cartridge at the 2019 High Times SoCal Cannabis Cup Winner of the best CBD cartridge at the 2019 Las Vegas Cannabis Awards Winner if the best vape pen & CBD cartridge at the 2019 High Times Nevada Cannabis Cup Winner of the best vape pen & cartridge at the 2018 High Times World Cannabis Cup Winner of the best vape pen & cartridge at the 2017 High Times NorCal Cannabis Cup Vaporizer Best vapor delivery; 3X competitors Draw indicator discreetly vibrates when activated Long-lasting battery; rechargeable Durable exterior casing, virtually unbreakable under normal use Carrying Case offered with Indigo & Graphite Cartridge Revolutionary ceramic atomizer designed specifically for pure cannabis oil Magnetic, leak-resistant cartridges, pop on & off for ease of use Clean vapor with no burnt taste Oil Pure distillate oil Innovative portfolio: Strain Series, Artisan Series, Artisan CBD, Live Flower, Live Resin, etc. High potency