Device Specifications: Durable, virtually-unbreakable magnesium alloy body and long-lasting 320mAh Li-ion battery provides clean vapor with no burnt taste; 8.5 W power output, 300mA (1.5W) charging current; Micro USB rechargeable. This includes: Indigo Vaporizer, Carrying Case, Micro USB Charger, & User Guide.
on January 1st, 2020
I've had my Indigo system for a couple of years and love it. The battery did quit working recently but thanks to one of your reviewers, I cleaned the contact and it works again, like new. Thanks deathbymisadventure for the advice.
on December 31st, 2019
0 stars. This used to be a great product. At some point after they became Airopros (used to be Indigopro) they seem to gave switched the battery with a cheaper alternative. The last 2 pens i bought each lasted for about 2 weeks before going dead. Fully charged and can only suck air now. Would not recommend.
on December 16th, 2019
Works great for me. When I started to have an issue with pulling and it wouldn't activate, the fix is simple. Rubbing alcohol on a q-tip removes a little buildup of oil on the brass colored center piece where the cartridge connects. Simply clean it once in a while like that and it will last a long time. I see a lot of folks with this issue. That tip should be added to the instructions or on the websites.