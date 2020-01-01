 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
9 Pound Hammer

by Indiva

Indiva Cannabis Flower 9 Pound Hammer

9 Pound Hammer is an indica created by JinxProof Genetics that crosses GooberryHells OG, and Jack the Ripper. These dense buds are coated in resin, offering sweet grape and lime flavors. 9 Pound Hammer hosts a terpene profile abundant in myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene with THC levels ranging between 17-21%. Effects can be heavy and long-lasting, making this strain useful for pain and stress relief. Best grown indoors, 9 Pound Hammer flowers between 50-60 days and will deliver high yields.

Indiva believes in moments of calm and quiet. In sharing a square of chocolate after a dinner with friends. In a little cannabis oil before bedtime to help bring forth a good night’s rest. We revel in deep discussions of the subtle nuances found in our premium strains. We believe that cannabis is so much more than its stereotype and we are proud to play a role in delivering this powerful plant, in a variety of forms, to of-age consumers. From award-winning Bhang™ Chocolate to capsules and the ever-popular INDIVA™ pre-rolls, Indiva’s products are exceptionally made and rich in history. #OurRootsRunDeep in the industry and we’re excited to introduce you to the new cannabis.