MTF (Matanuska Thunder Fuck) Pre-rolls 3g 3-pack

by Indiva

About this product

About this strain

Matanuska Thunder Fuck

Since many marijuana strains hail from the tropics or specific breeding hubs, it’s no surprise that this Alaskan hybrid’s name celebrates its origins. Developed from strains grown in Matanuska Valley’s grasslands, the flowers on these plants develop a frosting of icy white hairs that bring to mind its snowy homeland. Despite its rugged roots, these plants do best indoors but will still yield well in outdoor dry climates for the experienced grower. They will remain squat in size but tend to have very large leaves. This strain smells like hot chocolate with fruit, the latter of which can dominate the taste. Matanuska’s effects tend to come on slowly and then give a strong body buzz. It also goes by the less colorful name Matanuska Tundra, especially outside of the United States.

About this brand

Indiva believes in moments of calm and quiet. In sharing a square of chocolate after a dinner with friends. In a little cannabis oil before bedtime to help bring forth a good night’s rest. We revel in deep discussions of the subtle nuances found in our premium strains. We believe that cannabis is so much more than its stereotype and we are proud to play a role in delivering this powerful plant, in a variety of forms, to of-age consumers. From award-winning Bhang™ Chocolate to capsules and the ever-popular INDIVA™ pre-rolls, Indiva’s products are exceptionally made and rich in history. #OurRootsRunDeep in the industry and we’re excited to introduce you to the new cannabis.